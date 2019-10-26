KEARNEY – The Kearney Country Club played host to the 2019 State Cross Country Championships on Friday.
A total of eight area athletes made their way to Kearney and of those eight, only one came home with a medal.
McCool Junction junior Tyler Neville snuck in right at 15th place with a 17:39.5 and brought home the final Class D boys medal.
“Tyler Neville ran a very solid race to earn his first ever state cross country medal. Ty navigated his way back from 18th place the last mile to crack the top 15. In the process he ran a three second 5k personal best. His time was 1:25 faster than last year,” commented McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. He also improved his place of finish by 48 spots from last year.”
Underwood added he will be looking to see what Tyler can do in the future.
“Ty has improved so much as a runner over the last year and it really showed on the big stage today. He ran the fastest junior time on the state course in our school’s history,” Underwood stated. “He really had a great day and I am excited to see what he can do going forward.”
The Fillmore Central Panthers were in action Friday as well, as two juniors led four freshman to their first ever state cross country experience.
The best finish turned in by the Panthers was by junior Garrett Nichols who was 42nd with a clocking of 18:26.40.
In 82nd was another junior, Conner Nun, with a time of 18:56.7.
Leading the four freshmen was Jayden Wolf in 116th place (19:38.7). Travis Meyer was 120th (19:52.5), in 135th was Alex Schademann (20:58.40) and rounding out the six competitors for the Panthers was Maverick Rhoten with a time of 21:11 and 137th place.
The only other area runner was Centennial senior Gaven Schernikau who finished in 44th place with a time 18:27.30.
The team champion in Class D was Axtell with 69 points, in second was Aquinas with 80 and rounding out the top three was St. Paul with 93.
Aquinas junior Payton Davis was the first to the tape with a time of 16:54, second went to Axtell’s Lincoln Trent and third was Jeremiah Arndt, a junior from Centura.
