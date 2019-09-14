Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team split its two matches Thursday night at the McCool Junction triangular while the host Mustangs continued their slide, dropping both of theirs.
Exeter-Milligan, No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, improved to 3-4 on the season with a 2-0 win over McCool behind scores of 25-16, 25-10, but fell to Meridian 2-0 with scores of 25-12, 25-11. Meridian (5-1) is rated No. 5 in Class D-1 and beat McCool 2-0 (25-19, 25-10).
Exeter-Milligan travels to Friend on Saturday for a tournament while McCool, which dropped to 1-7, will compete in a Saturday tournament in Elba.
Exeter-Milligan 2, McCool Junction 0
The Timberwolves were led by Cammie Harrison and Jaiden Papik, who both recorded five kills while Emma Olsen dished out a team-best 16 assists. Briana Capek and Alexis Turrubiates each chipped in with four kills while Cameran Jansky added two.
Exeter-Milligan also did damage at the service line with 12 aces. Anna Sluka was a thorn in the side of the Mustangs all night as she connected on six aces. Olsen added three.
Defensively for the Timberwolves, Sluka got under a team-high 10 digs while two others – Papik and Olsen – had five.
“As a team we play well when we relax and have fun,” Exeter-Milligan co-head coach Lisa Kanode said. “The teamwork and confidence was there for McCool and was missing against Meridian. We are young enough that when we make a few mistakes we do not recover as fast as we need to, that is something that will improve with time.
“Our serving kept McCool out of system and we took advantage of that. Our offense was spread out just how we want it, with five girls sharing in the kills.”
McCool was led offensively by Ashley Schulz’s four kills. Sophia Hoffschneider had seven assists.
Schulz also had eight digs for McCool while Olivia Johnson had six.
Meridian 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Exeter-Milligan’s Harrison recorded six kills in the loss to Meridian while Papik and Jansky each added two. Olsen handed out nine assists.
Meridian’s Halle Pribyl outgunned everyone with eight kills.
Exeter-Milligan’s defense was led by Sluka, again, with her 12 digs. Papik was right behind her with 10.
“As a team against Meridian we had 40 digs,” Kanode said. “We were getting after it. We just were not able to score the points we needed.”
Meridian 2, McCool Junction 0
McCool was charted with just five kills as Raelin Stouffer and Johnson both had two while Schulz had one. Hoffschneider had five assists.
Schulz led the defense with nine digs while Elyse Plock recorded five.
(0) comments
