OSCEOLA – McCool Junction’s Owen McDonald was feeling it Thursday night in Osceola. The junior guard scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds while dishing out four assists along the way to the Mustangs’ 73-48 win on the road over the host Bulldogs.
McCool improves to 9-3 and has now won its last six games. Osceola falls to 8-6 on the season.
The Mustangs’ offense found a groove early as it scored 21 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second. McCool’s defense did well, too, holding Osceola to 13 in the opening eight minutes and just eight in the second, which resulted in a 44-21 halftime edge for McCool.
The Mustangs’ lead wasn’t threatened in the second half as Osceola only scored 27 points, which didn’t make enough of a dent in McCool’s lead.
McDonald’s 27 came on very efficient shooting – he shot 79 percent from the floor, going 11 of 14 overall and 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Tyler Neville was also productive in the win for McCool. The junior guard scored 21 points and was 5 of 8 from deep. Neville filled up the stat sheet with seven boards, five assists and four steals.
Kaeden Bristol chipped in with eight points for the Mustangs while Chase Wilkinson added five and Dana Hobbs four. Hobbs also had six rebounds, six assists and took a charge on defense, as did Jake Hoarty.
McCool is the No. 4 seed of the Crossroads Conference tournament, which begins Saturday in York. The Mustangs will play No. 13 Meridian at 4 p.m. at the York City Auditorium. Back on Jan. 10, McCool beat Meridian 62-19.
Osceola is the No. 6 seed of the tournament and will play No. 11 Giltner at 5:30 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
