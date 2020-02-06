BRAINARD – Some members of the McCool Junction boys basketball team were battling the flu on Monday, so head coach Jarrod Weiss wasn’t sure what to expect Tuesday when his team traveled to Brainard for a game with the East Butler Tigers.
To the Mustangs’ credit, they did more than just hang around against East Butler. Behind 21 points from both Owen McDonald and Tyler Neville, McCool Junction beat the Tigers on their home court, 71-58.
“I was very pleased with the effort,” Weiss said. “It was a gutsy performance by the team.”
McCool started the game well and took an 18-15 lead into the second quarter. But East Butler eventually settled down and rattled off 19 points in the second while its defense held the Mustangs to just 11.
The Tigers were close to owning a 34-26 edge at halftime, but Neville drilled a last-second halfcourt heave to cut his team’s deficit to 34-29. Neville went 4 of 8 from behind the arc Tuesday and also dished out three assists.
McCool started to take control of the game in the early parts of the second half. The Mustangs outscored East Butler 20-8 in the third and held the Tigers to 16 points in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
“We executed well offensively in the second half, and our attention to detail on defense in the second half was the difference,” Weiss said. “I thought our guys off the bench did a nice job early in the second quarter of holding serve due to our foul trouble.”
Along with his 21 points, McDonald, a junior guard, had five rebounds and three assists. Chase Wilkinson also had a solid outing with 11 points – on an efficient 4 of 4 shooting – with five assists, three steals and two charges taken.
McCool’s defense actually took four charges on the night, with Dana Hobbs and Neville each taking one, too.
Hobbs led the team in rebounding with nine – he also dished out five assists, too – while Kaden Kirkpatrick hauled in eight boards and had two blocks.
McCool improves to 12-5 on the season and will host Nebraska Lutheran (6-8) on Friday.
McCool Junction (12-5) 18 11 20 22 – 71
At East Butler (11-5) 15 19 8 16 – 58
McCool Junction scoring: Owen McDonald 21, Tyler Neville 21, Chase Wilkinson 11, Kaden Kirkpatrick 9, Dana Hobbs 7, Cole Stahr 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.