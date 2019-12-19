MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 66-14 win over Heartland Lutheran at home on Tuesday night.
McCool led Lutheran 24-0 at the end of the first quarter and 48-7 at halftime. Lutheran drops to 1-3 on the season.
Owen McDonald led McCool with 17 points and went 7 of 11 from the floor in the win, including 3 of 6 on 3s.
Tyler Neville and Dana Hobbs both scored nine points while Jake Hoarty added seven and Cole Stahr six.
Kaden Kirkpatrick hauled down the most rebounds with eight while Hobbs had six boards and seven steals.
McCool will host Class C-2 Shelby-Rising City (2-2) on Friday.
