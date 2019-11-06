YORK – The York College Panthers women’s volleyball team was looking for its first win against the McPherson College Bulldogs since joining the KCAC, but was swept on senior day 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 last Saturday at the Freeman Center.
Molly Bich (SR/Billings, Mont) led the Panthers with nine kills in her last appearance in the Freeman Center. Kayli Riesgo (SR/Tuscon, Ariz) was also making her last appearance and led the team with 32 assists, while adding 12 digs. Three other Panthers were in double figures defensively with Naomi Warren (JR/Fort Worth, Texas) leading the way with 25 digs. Kaylin Miller (FR/Lincoln, Neb) added 17, while Jasmine Scarbrough (FR/Arlington, Texas) had 12.
The Panthers started the day out strong, jumping ahead in game one to a 7-1 lead. A timeout allowed the Bulldogs to climb back in it as they made a few runs to close the gap before tying the game at 17. At that point the Bulldogs were hitting on all cylinders as they went up 20-17 and finished it out 25-22.
Game two had the Bulldogs jump out early with a 10-3 lead. York climbed back to 18-15, but couldn’t get any closer as the Bulldogs stretched it back out to take the game 25-20.
York fought hard in the third set as it led 12-10. However, a 4-0 run put the Bulldogs up 14-12 and then 17-13. The Panthers climbed back within two points at 20-18, but the Bulldogs kept their momentum going as they took the sweep with a 25-21 final set.
York closes out the regular season on Wednesday night as it travels to Tabor for a 6 p.m. matchup. The Panthers have qualified for the KCAC tournament but will have to wait until Saturday to find out their seeding and matchup.
