York College’s Justine Medina (10) tries to get control of the ball during the Panthers’ upset win over Friends University on Tuesday in York. Medina’s corner kick proved to be the difference in the Panthers’ 1-0 win.
YORK – Two minutes before half, Justine Medina (SR/Fontana, Calif) bent her corner kick close enough that it sliced toward the goal and bounced in as a Friends University Falcon defender tried to clear it out.
That goal ended up being the 1-0 game-winner as the Panthers’ defense held strong the entire second half.
The York College women’s soccer team had its hands full all game as it fought hard against the KCAC-leading Falcons. The defense stepped up big as Cassandra Martinez (SR/Madera, Calif) had seven saves on the day. She was helped by a phenomenal backline that blocked two shots as well.
Chailey Bollens (SO/Trabuco Canyon, Calif) played strong from the outside as she ripped two shots from deep to keep the Falcons on their heels. Jazmine Pineda was credited with the other shot on goal for the Panthers.
York improves to 4-4 in conference play as it handed Friends its first conference loss of the season.
York travels to Oklahoma Wesleyan this Saturday for a 1 p.m. match.
