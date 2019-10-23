YORK – After dropping the first set of the Crossroads Conference third-place match, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were looking for a spark going into the second.
Unfortunately it was the Meridian team who got a huge lift from senior Halle Pribyl, who controlled the net with three stuff blocks and five kills in the second set to pace the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead.
The Mustangs (20-8) went on to a three-game sweep by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18 and finished third at the CRC Tournament.
Exeter-Milligan could not generate any consistent momentum. Every time they made a run at the Mustangs, Pribyl or Josiee Sobotka had an answer and Meridian would get separation on the scoreboard.
In the second set the Mustangs led 6-0 on two ace blocks and two kills from Pribyl.
In the third, Meridian jumped to a 10-4 lead and the Timberwolves could never make up the ground.
Exeter-Milligan (14-13) cut the Meridian lead to 16-15 and actually tied the set on a Cameran Jansky ace serve, but the Mustangs went on a 3-0 run and the Timberwolves never recovered.
The Mustangs pounded 27 kills with Pribyl leading the way at 11 and Sobotka not far behind with 10. The Mustangs also got production from Kim Schroepfer with four kills.
Exeter-Milligan actually had one more team kill. They got balance with 10 kills from Cammie Harrsion, eight from Jaiden Papik and five from Jansky.
The Mustangs had six ace serves, three from Sobotka, while the T-Wolves had five, two from their service ace leader Anna Sluka.
Consolation Games
Dorchester 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Dorchester Longhorns won both games over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in Tuesday’s opening action of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
The Knights actually had more kills in the match with 23 to 20 for the Longhorns. The Knights were led by Amy Richert with 10 and Amara Corwin with seven.
Dorchester had to come from behind in the first set trailing 19-17 and in the second broke away to build an 18-14 lead, then held on as the Knights cut that four-point advantage to 24-22 late.
Dorchester was paced by three girls with four kills each as Jacee Zoubek, Kyra Creamer, Luisa Bonilla led the Longhorns. Creamer was the team leader in aces with two, while the Knights got three in a row from Corwin.
Nebraska Lutheran will be at High Plains on Thursday night for a triangular including the Osceola Bulldogs.
Hampton 2, Shelby-Rising City 0
Hampton improved to 10-19 with the 25-23, 25-22 sweep of the Shelby-RC Huskies.
Hampton and Shelby-RC struggled at times as 16 of the first 21 points of the second set came on errors from each team.
The Hawks used seven ace serves and 14 kills, while the Huskie front line was held to just nine kills and four aces.
Shelby-RC (11-17) led 11-7 in the first set and 19-16 late before the Hawks closed to within 19-18 on a Zaya Stuart kill.
Hampton opened a 23-22 lead on Lydia Dose’s winner and used a pair of SRC errors to take a 1-0 lead.
Hampton led the entire way in set two with their biggest lead coming at 17-11.
SRC was able to fight back to within 20-17 and 24-22 before another Huskie service error ended the match.
Hampton was led by Dose with six kills and three ace serves, while Reece Ingalls and Kamryn Pokorney had four winners each.
Hampton’s next action will be on Monday in subdistrict play.
