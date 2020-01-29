YORK – The Dorchester Longhorns didn’t have any answers on how to stop Meridian senior Josiee Sobotka.
The senior tossed in a game-high 23 points and the No. 3 seed Meridian Mustangs advanced to Thursday’s semifinals at the York City Auditorium with a 35-25 win.
The Meridian Mustangs (11-5) will meet the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
It was all Sobotka as she scored all six points in the first quarter and she had eight more in the second quarter as she had 14 of the team’s 17 points.
Dorchester tried to keep pace as Jacee Zoubek scored five of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter.
Neither team was having much luck shooting the ball as the Mustangs were 8 of 25 from the field in the first half and they finished 13 of 43 overall in the game.
Dorchester hit just 4 of 19 shots in the first half and they finished up 9 of 41, with a 5 of 28 effort on 3-point attempts.
Dorchester made their run in the fourth quarter behind three-pointers from Kyra Creamer and Zoubek to trim the Mustangs double-digit lead to 28-25.
On the very next possession, Sobotka got the steal and drove and scored to make it 30-25.
After taking over a minute and half off the clock, the Mustangs got the final blow when Jaslyn Ward drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to all but seal the win.
Dorchester could not mount any kind of offense as they failed to score the final five minutes, 38 seconds of the game.
The Longhorns held a slight advantage on the boards 35-33 and Meridian only turned the ball over three times to 11 for the Longhorns.
Dorchester (9-7)
2 7 8 8-25
Meridian (11-5)
6 11 10 9-35
DOR (25)-Creamer 3, Duchek 4, J. Zoubek 14, Novak 4. Totals-9-41 (5-28) 2-6 25.
MER (35)-Sobotka 23, Pribyl 2, Kort 2, Ward 9. Totals-13-43 (2-8) 8-15 35.
