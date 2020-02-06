POLK – The Meridian Mustangs, who took home third place at last week’s Crossroads Conference tournament, came out on fire Tuesday night in Polk, taking a 19-4 lead over the host High Plains Storm at the end of the first quarter.
Meridian won every quarter in the regular-season Crossroads matchup as it rolled to a 47-21 win.
Senior guard Josiee Sobotka, who averaged 24 points per game during the tournament, had 17 points on Tuesday as she was 8 of 16 from the field. The Mustangs also got 11 points from Ally Kort and eight from Halle Pribyl.
Meridian was 20 of 44 from the field and 2 of 6 on 3-point attempts. Meridian knocked down 5 of 7 free throws.
The Storm was led in scoring by Brooke Bannister with six points and Brianna Wilshusen with five. High Plains was 7 of 41 from the floor overall and hit 1 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
The Storm was just 6 of 18 at the foul line.
Meridian picked up 25 rebounds with Pribyl grabbing 10, while the Storm was charted with 29 as Wilshusen had nine. Both Bannister and Kenzie Wruble totaled seven boards each.
High Plains will be at East Butler on Friday night.
Meridian (13-6)
19 10 10 8 – 47
High Plains (4-10)
4 3 7 7 – 21
