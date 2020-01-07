HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks could not get things untracked on Friday night, and when they looked up at the scoreboard eight minutes into their girls Crossroads Conference matchup with Meridian, they were down 16-4.
The deficit proved to be more than the Hawks could overcome as they dropped to 5-5 on the year with a 59-35 loss to the visiting Mustangs.
Hampton had eight girls put up points in the game for a nice balanced attack, but Meridian senior Josiee Sobotka knocked down 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out eight assists, while fellow senior Halle Pribyl had a 10-point night in the scorebook and was strong on the glass with 12 rebounds.
Meridian (5-3) also got 10 points from freshman Jaslyn Ward and nine from sophomore Ally Kort.
Hampton was led by junior Lexie Wolinski with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field, while Rorie Loveland added six points and Lillian Dose, a freshman, had five.
The Hawks were 13 of 43 from the field for 30 percent and 2 of 8 on 3-point shots. They went 7 of 11 at the free-throw line.
Hampton was outrebounded 38-28 as Emma Hansen, Kylie Mersch and Loveland were all charted with five boards.
Meridian finished 25 of 61 overall and hit 2 of 6 3-pointers. They were 7 of 10 at the 15-foot freebie line.
Hampton (5-5) will be in Polk on Thursday to take on the High Plains Storm.
