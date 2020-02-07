YORK – Quickness. Relentlessness. A bit of an edge.
For a player his size, York senior Beau Woods moved extremely well in the trenches for the York Dukes’ defensive line this past season where he racked up 43 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. It’s the quick feet and motor of the 6-foot, 265-pounder that college coaches probably noticed on film.
And it’s those light feet and that never-give-up motor that the Midland University Warriors will have in their defensive line room come this fall. Woods signed his letter of intent with Midland earlier this week and held a signing ceremony Wednesday at York High School.
Woods picked Midland over others that were interested in his services, including Doane University, Hastings College and Concordia University.
“Midland felt right,” Woods said of his decision. “It wasn’t anything that one of them didn’t have, Midland just felt right and had everything.”
The Warriors will have a first-year defensive coordinator this fall, and Woods likes what Midland will do with its defense, which he said is similar to York’s. The Dukes run a 3-4, but are able to switch things up if the situation calls for it.
“They’re really mobile up front,” he said.
Woods, who started for the Dukes on the offensive line as well, prefers the defensive side of the ball. On defense, he doesn’t have to think too much – he can just go and make something happen. That’s not the same for an offensive lineman, who has blocking schemes and pre-snap reads to keep in mind.
“You don’t really have to worry about as much on the defensive line,” he said.
With his size and quickness, York head football coach Glen Snodgrass thought Woods had the potential to play college ball.
“He can move at 260 or 265 pounds, he can move very well,” Snodgrass said. “And boy, he’s relentless on defense. He played a lot of snaps for us this year, he was very rarely on the sideline. You couldn’t tell if it was the first quarter or the fourth quarter because of his effort. He played very hard every down.”
Woods’ traits could work well as both a defensive end in a 3-4 or as an interior linemen in a 4-3. His movement in tight areas along the line is where he really excels.
“The size is natural for him, but he can move with that size,” Snodgrass said. “If you put him in a 100-meter dash or a 40-yard dash, he’s not going to be the best. But if you put him in a pro agility or a 10-yard dash, he’s very good. Those shorter distances and agility hold a little more weight as a defensive lineman.”
To play on the offensive and defensive lines, you need to have a little nasty to you from time to time. Woods has that mindset, Snodgrass said.
“Beau plays with a bit of an edge out there, too. He’s right in the middle of the action all the time,” Snodgrass said. “I think that’s the thing his college coaches are going to love — he’s a kid that just plays very, very hard.”
Another reason Woods chose Midland was its head coach, Jeff Jamrog, and his staff.
“They’re different, they’re almost like parents,” Woods said. “There’s such a family feel there as soon as you get there. They know when to be laid back and when to be strong with you.”
Woods plans on majoring in digital marketing while in Fremont. He likes that it’s an industry with plenty of room to grow.
“It’s something I like, so I thought I’d go into it,” Woods said. “When we visited Midland, the Business teacher was one of the best out of all the schools.”
Football holds a special place in Woods’ heart, but it wasn’t always like that. He played tennis his freshman and sophomore years. He liked it, but after his two years in the York football program, the game itself and the experience as a Duke football player have made a lasting impression.
“It’s probably one of my biggest regrets, not sticking with football, because I don’t know where I’d be today if I did,” Woods said. “It means a lot. Just the bonds we created and everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.