MILFORD – The Milford Eagles’ defense was on point Monday night against the Fillmore Central Panthers in a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament game in Milford.
The Eagles held Fillmore to just 12 first-half points, which put the Panthers in a hole they ultimately couldn’t climb out of along the way to a 52-33 loss. Fillmore drops to 1-17 on the season.
After a competitive first quarter that saw Milford take just a 13-10 lead, the Eagles shut down the Panthers in the second and outscored them 18-2 to take a 31-12 edge at halftime.
During that pivotal second stanza, Milford’s Camden Springer scored eight points and drilled two 3s.
Fillmore would end up cutting its deficit to 38-21 after the third quarter, but Milford ran away with the win by owning the fourth, outscoring the Panthers 14-12. Both Garrett Nichols and Izayah Morris scored four points in the fourth while Milford’s Seth Stutzman had eight.
Keegan Theobald led Fillmore with seven points while Riley Hiatt added five. Four others – Brock Tatro, Nichols, Morris and Parker Uldrich – all chipped in with four points.
