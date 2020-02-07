UTICA — In the first game of the season, the Fillmore Central Panthers girls basketball team beat the Milford Eagles by three points, 40-37, at home in Geneva as a last-second corner 3 from Milford was off the mark at the buzzer.
Since that night on Dec. 6, the two teams have played their way to being rated clubs in the Omaha World-Herald — Milford sitting at No. 8 in Class C-1 and Fillmore No. 10 in C-2.
They met again on Thursday night, this time with the higher stakes of a semifinal in the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament at Centennial Public School in Utica. But this go-around belonged to the Eagles.
Milford advanced to the SNC championship with a 38-35 win over Fillmore, which dropped to 14-6 with the loss.
Thanks in large part to a poor shooting performance at the free-throw line — they went just 3 of 7 in the first two quarters and 7 of 17 for the game — the Panthers trailed 20-19 at the break. Milford turned that halftime advantage into a 33-25 lead at the end of the third quarter after outscoring the Panthers 13-6.
Fillmore didn’t go quietly, however, as it cut its deficit to just 34-30 with 3:09 left in the game thanks to an offensive rebound and putback from Lexi Theis, the Panthers’ 6-foot sophomore.
But four points was as close as Fillmore wound up getting to the Eagles, who did just enough on the defensive end to keep their lead.
Theis’ free-throw make with 42 seconds left put the Milford lead to 37-33, but the Eagles were able to grab Panther misses and play keep-away to seal the win.
Milford improves to 16-4 on the season and will play top-seeded Superior in the girls SNC championship Saturday at 6 p.m. at Centennial.
Fillmore will play for third place against Sutton on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Fillmore Central (14-6) 12 7 6 10 — 35
Milford (16-4) 8 12 13 5 — 38
Milford scoring: Jayla Policky 11, Callie Carraher 5, Abby Houk 3, Shelby Gropp 3, Hannah Kepler 12, Calyn Mowinkel 2, Nevaeh Stauffer 2.
Fillmore Central scoring: Halle Theis 13, Lexi Theis 11, Jackie Schelkopf 4, Abby Nichols 3, Macy Scott 3, Rhiannon Shaner 1.
