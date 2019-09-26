MALCOLM – The top four squads in the final boys’ team standings at the Malcolm Invite on Tuesday came in preseason rated in Class C.
The No. 4 Malcolm Clippers won their own cross country invite with a team score of 19. Taking second was No. 6 Minden with 60 points. Third place was No. 5 Milford with 68 and rounding out the top four was No. 10 Adams Central with 76.
The Centennial Broncos finished 11th in the 22-team field with 202 points. The Broncos’ top runner on the day was Gaven Schernikau in 35th with a time of 19 minutes, 29 seconds, while in 43rd was Clinton Turnbull with a time of 20:09.
Rounding out the scoring for the Centennial boys was Dominick Reyes (58th, 20:55) and Rayshun Foreman (74th, 21:45).
Also competing for Centennial was Paul Johnson (88th, 23:13) and Ethan Lavelle (94th, 24:21).
The boys’ race was won by Malcolm’s John Swotek (17:19) and taking second was Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas (17:37).
On the girls’ side, Conestoga’s Dani Parriott won the race with a time of 20:39. Second place was Malcolm’s Logan Thomas (20:57).
Milford, the No. 8 team in Class C, won the team race with 44 points while No. 4 Lincoln Christian was second with 50. Malcolm came in third with 62.
In fourth was No. 3 Minden with a score of 73. Conestoga rounded out the top five with 110 points.
Centennial’s three runners did not qualify to post a team score.
Taking 22nd was Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh with a time of 23:46. In 28th was Allison Sheaffer (24:49) and in 73rd was Jayden Forman (33:35).
“We had no medal winners in the meet, but I saw some good improvement from our runners,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “It was a tough meet with 102 boys and 81 girls in the varsity race. There were quite a few Class C schools and one Class B. Good to see some tough competition to make us better.”
Centennial gets a short rest as it heads back to the course in Hebron on Thursday at the Thayer Central Invite.
