Fillmore Central senior Carson Tatro waits for a trio of Milford Eagles to land after his pump fake got them to bite Friday night in Geneva. Tatro had 13 of his team’s 22 points at halftime.

GENEVA, Neb. — There wasn’t anything getting in the way of the Milford Eagles and a win Friday night in Geneva.

For the Fillmore Central Panthers, that spelt bad news.

Milford won its season-opener against Fillmore Central, 71-27. Not much went right for the Panthers, who trailed 26-10 after the first quarter and 39-22 at halftime.

Fillmore senior Carson Tatro was a bright spot, however. The guard scored 13 of his team’s 22 first-half points and showed a quick release and long-range shooting touch with three 3-pointers.

But Milford had more than just one scorer Friday night. Ten Eagles found the scoring column in the game. They were led by Micah Hartwig and Camden Springer’s 12 points while Carson Stauffer added 10.

Fillmore will look to get in the win column Saturday night in Fairbury.

Milford (1-0) 26 13 20 12 — 71

At Fillmore Central (0-1) 10 12 0 5 — 27

Fillmore Central scoring: Carson Tatro 13, Isaiah Lauby 6, Garrett Nichols 3, Izayah Morris 2, Brock Tatro 2, De Maciel 1.

Milford scoring: Micah Hartwig 12, Camden Springer 12, Carson Stauffer 10, Isaac Yeackley 9, Seth Stutzman 8, Cabe Schluckebier 7, Kaleb Miller 5, Bryce Jakub 4, Matt Walker 2, Cole Toovey 2.

