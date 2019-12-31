MILFORD – After getting past Superior on Friday night, the Cross County Cougars boys basketball team faced the Milford Eagles in a semifinal of the Runza Holiday Tournament in Milford on Saturday.
The Eagles’ second-quarter scoring edge of 13-7 gave Milford a 28-19 lead at halftime, and that deficit proved too big to overcome as Cross County suffered a 53-43 loss.
The rest of the tournament was canceled due to weather.
The Cougars’ 6-foot-6 big man, Cory Hollinger, led Cross County with 18 points, nine rebounds and took the team’s only charge on defense. Carter Seim scored 11 points, was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and collected three steals.
Cael Lundstrom chipped in with five points while Christian Rystom added four. Isaac Noyd had three points and Thomas Harrington-Newton two.
Lundstrom and Noyd both dished out three assists, too.
Cross County’s next game is Jan. 7 against Osceola (4-2) at home in Stromsburg.
Cross County (5-3)
12 7 11 13 – 43
Milford (6-2)
15 13 11 14 – 53
