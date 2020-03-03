LEXINGTON – The Mullen Broncos came at the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves from all directions Saturday night.
Mullen (21-5) used the 3-point shooting artistry of junior Brendon Walker with three first-quarter treys, and freshman Clayton Moore, who added two more long-range bombs and a conventional one-handed runner in the paint, to build a 22-6 first-quarter advantage.
The Timberwolves (15-11) never found enough offense, and the season came to an end for the Exeter-Milligan crew with a 68-39 loss in the D2-4 final at Lexington High School.
The Broncos started out hot and really never cooled off enough for the Timberwolves to make a run.
Mullen was 8 of 10 from the field in the first quarter and went on to finish the game 26 of 43 for 61 percent.
The Broncos, who came in on a five-game winning streak and have only lost one time since Jan. 14, hit nine 3s in the win (9 of 19 for 47 percent) and had the Timberwolves’ head on a swivel as they came at them with a variety of different ways offensively.
Mullen led 36-13 at the break and 56-25 through three quarters.
Walker, a 5-foot-10 guard, led the Mullen offense with 22 points, which included four treys. Moore, a 6-2 forward, poured in 17 while and 6-3 sophomore Jaden Emerson added 13.
Timberwolves’ junior Jackson Beethe tried to help the Exeter-Milligan team keep pace with Mullen and finished with 16 points. Senior Max Zeleny, who never scored past the first 16 minutes, ended the game with nine points, all off 3s. Senior Ryan Sharp had eight points.
Exeter-Milligan was 17 of 41 from the field for 41 percent and 3 of 8 on 3-pointers for 38 percent.
Mullen was 7 of 10 at the charity stripe and Exeter-Milligan finished 2 of 7.
The Timberwolves did hold a slight 24-21 advantage on the boards, but also threw the ball way 22 times to just 14 for the Broncos.
Four seniors – Zeleny, Sharp, Elijah Johnson and Karl-Erik Martinsen – all suited up for the final time on Saturday night.
Exeter-Milligan (15-11)
6 7 12 14 – 39
Mullen (21-5)
22 14 20 12 – 68
Exeter-Milligan (38): Svec 2, Beethe 16, Underwood 2, Sharp 8, Zeleny 9, Krupicka 2. Totals-17-41 (3-8) 2-7 39.
Mullen (68): Kuncl 8, Moore 17, Walker 22, Emerson 13, Finney 2, McIntosh 6. Totals-26-43 (9-19) 7-10 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.