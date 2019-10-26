KEARNEY – Threes were wild for the McCool Junction Mustangs on Friday.
The team finished third in the Class D State Cross Country team race for the third time in four years.
On top of that, senior Madison Gerken also came across the finish line for the Mustangs in third place with a time of 19:55.10, about 40 seconds off the championship pace of Hastings St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas.
In her first ever state cross country run, Vargas denied three-time champion Rylee Rice of Ainsworth a chance to be a four-time winner. The second place finish by Rice was plenty good enough to lead the Ainsworth girls to a third consecutive Class D State Championship.
Bringing home second place was Bloomfield-Wausa.
In the boys Class D race, McCool Junction’s Tyler Neville, a junior, finished 15th and brought home the final medal.
McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood talked about Gerken’s final race.
“It all started with Madison for us. She ran an 11 second 5k personal best and got under 20 minutes for the first time in her career today. She has had such a decorated career for us in both track and field and cross country, and it was so fun to see her finish her Mustang cross country career with her best race ever and a top three finish,” said Underwood. “Madison has done so much for our program through the years. She is an amazing young woman and has been such a strong leader for us. She will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on.”
Madison’s sister Payton just missed a medal as she came across the finish line in 17th place with a time of 20:56.3.
“Madison’s sister, Payton, made a good run in her attempt to medal today. She ran under 21 minutes for the first time ever today and ran an 8 second 5k personal best. Payton has been the top freshman 5k performer in our program’s history,” Underwood explained. “She is a competitive young gal, who works really hard. I am so proud of her accomplishments this year and can’t wait to see what she can do going forward.”
The Mustangs’ third runner was junior Aly Plock who also posted a career best. Plock was 33rd overall with a time of 21:47.3.
“Aly Plock had the best season of her career this year. Plock ran 44 seconds faster than she did at state last year and finished 22 spots better than last year. I couldn’t be more happy for her and how she performed today as a result of all of the work she put in to better herself,” Underwood shared.
Rounding out the team scoring was junior Sarah Vodicka with a 114th place effort with a time of 24:42.8; Aurora Toms ran a 25:09.40 and senior Gabriel Rea was clocked at 25:34.3.
“I am so proud of our kids. We had so many things to celebrate today. We knew our girls would have to have a really good day to finish in the top three as a team again this year. We didn’t want to rule out a state championship, but we knew both Ainsworth and Bloomfield/Wausa had quite a gap on our fourth runner and that would be tough to overcome to win it all,” Underwood said. “All six of our girls ran faster times than they did last week at districts. It was just a much better team effort when we needed it most. Last year we had some unfortunate things happen to us down here when Madison acquired West Nile Virus, so it was so great to see all of our team members run so well.”
Centennial freshman Madison Brandenburg was clocked at 23:09.2 and that was good enough for a 78th place finish.
The lone Fillmore Central Panther on the girl’s’ side was sophomore Teneal Barbur who ended up in 94th position with a time of 23:39.90.
