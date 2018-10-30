MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs took care of business on Friday night as they rolled to a 48-8 win over the Sterling Jets in the first round of the Class D-6 state play-offs.
It was the second time this season the Mustangs defeated the Jets. The first was on Sept. 21 by the score of 54-12.
The Mustangs led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter but extended their lead to 12-0 on a 17-yard scoring toss from Owen McDonald to Isaac Melton.
Sterling answered with Logan Jasa finding Tanner McDonald on a 16-yard pass. The two-point conversion made it 12-8.
After the Jets’ score it was all Mustangs, however.
Senior Hunter Cole went in from 5 yards out for his second score of the game, his first in the opening quarter on a 28-yard run.
Cole put up his third touchdown on a 17-yard run and Dana Hobbs went in from 18 yards out as the No. 8 Mustangs led 32-8.
Cole capped the 34-point second quarter when he scooped up a Sterling fumble and scored on a 36-yard return for the 40-8 halftime lead.
The only scoring in the second half was a Melton 1-yard run halfway through the third quarter.
McCool finished with 384 yards of total offense as it ran the ball for 271 yards and also picked up 113 yards through the air. Cole ran for 159 yards on 14 carries and three scores while Hobbs was 6 of 9 passing for 63 yards. Hobbs also ran for 84 yards on four carries.
Melton hauled in two receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.
On defense Jaden Gonnerman had 16 stops and Dana Hobbs eight tackles. The defense also got two fumble recoveries by Kaden Kirkpatrick and the touchdown return on the scoop by Cole. The only interception was recorded by McDonald.
Sterling ran the ball for 53 yards and had 130 yards passing for a total of 183.
“This was a great win to start the playoffs,” McCool head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “The boys came out and set the tempo early, then soon took control of the game.”
The Mustangs (8-1) travel to Hildreth, Neb., on Friday night for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The winner will take on the victor of the game between Harvard and Cody-Kilgore on Friday, Nov. 9.