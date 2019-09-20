MCCOOL JUNCTION - The Mustangs dropped their volleyball match to visiting Harvard on Thursday night, but perhaps more memorable than the outcome was the amazing third set.
The dramatics in the 31-29 third were set up by Harvard wins in the first two sets of 25-19 and 25-17. The Cardinals took the match when the Mustangs’ wheels came off in the fourth, 25-14.
The girls in gold had their moments in the first two sets, not least of them back-to-back ace serves from Raelin Stouffer, a trio of kills from Ashley Schulz, a solo block by Grace Penner and a kill from Sophia Hoffschneider that accounted for McCool’s final point in set one.
In the second Brooke Schulz won an off-balance joust and recorded the resulting point-scoring tip, Ashley Schulz slammed a fierce cross court kill among several she recorded in the set while Madilyn Stacy and Stouffer served an ace apiece. Stouffer added a kill on a well-executed roll shot that fell on the Cardinal side.
The Mustangs took a 3-1 lead in the third when Olivia Johnson clubbed a Harvard overpass straight down to the floor. It went to 4-2 when Ashley Schulz planted a leaping back row attack.
The teams punched and counter-punched until Harvard made a run to erase a McCool lead, tie it at 11-all and force the Mustangs to call timeout.
McCool went up 13-11 when a vicious kill from Ashley Schulz caromed off the Harvard block and departed the court into the bleachers. A driving, straight-down kill from Johnson put her team up 16-12 and motivated Harvard to call a halt.
The set was tied at 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21 before the Cardinals edged in front 24-21. The Mustangs fought off the string of set points to deadlock it again at 26, 27, 28 and 29 before finally earning their hard won reward via Ashley Schulz kills on points 30 and 31.
In set five the Mustangs could not maintain the pace, fell behind 14-6 behind their own miscues and three Harvard ace serves and were unable to rally.
McCool returns to action next Thursday, September 26 on the road at Henderson where they will face off against the Heartland Huskies.
