CENTRAL CITY – In his first basketball game of the season, High Plains’ senior Keaton Van Housen scored a game-high 17 points, but the rest of his teammates were held in check Tuesday night in Central City as the Storm lost 62-31 to the Nebraska Christian Eagles and dropped to 0-4 this season.
Christian improved to 3-1 with the victory and got a team-high 16 points from Elijah Boersen. High Plains will try to get in the scoring column Friday night in Exeter against Exeter-Milligan (2-3).
Van Housen, who missed the first three games of the season with an injury sustained in Osceola/High Plains’ state championship football game, scored seven points in the first half while Tanner Wood added five and Trevor Carlstrom four.
High Plains trailed 18-10 after the first quarter and 35-16 at the half. The Storm competed well in the third and outscored the Eagles 11-10, with Van Housen scoring seven of his team’s 11 points, but Christian owned the final eight minutes, scoring 17 points while holding High Plains to just four.
Wood was the second-leading scorer for the Storm with eight points while Carlstrom chipped in with four and Mario Lesiak two.
