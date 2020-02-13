WACO – The Nebraska Christian Eagles ended the Nebraska Lutheran Knight’s 2019-2020 home schedule with a 57-34 loss in girls’ non-conference hoop action.
The Knights fell behind early 15-7 in the first quarter and had to play catch-up the remainder of the game.
Nebraska Christian led 29-15 at the half and the won the final two quarters 28-19.
The Knights were led in scoring by Concordia University Track and Field commit Amy Richert with 17 points while Brooke Douglas added nine.
No scoring or any other stats were available from the game.
Nebraska Lutheran will wrap up the regular season on the road at Harvard on Saturday night.
Nebraska Christian (11-8) 15 14 14 14-57
Nebraska Lutheran (6-12) 7 8 7 12-34
