CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights volleyball team dropped its match against Nebraska Christina, 3-0, Tuesday night in Central City.

Christian, which improved to 5-0 with the victory, got the win via sweep behind scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-9. Statistics were not available for the Knights.

Lutheran drops to 1-4 on the season and will travel to Cedar Bluffs on Tuesday for a triangular with Heartland Lutheran (3-5) and the host Wildcats (1-1).

