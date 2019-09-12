CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights volleyball team dropped its match against Nebraska Christina, 3-0, Tuesday night in Central City.
Christian, which improved to 5-0 with the victory, got the win via sweep behind scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-9. Statistics were not available for the Knights.
Lutheran drops to 1-4 on the season and will travel to Cedar Bluffs on Tuesday for a triangular with Heartland Lutheran (3-5) and the host Wildcats (1-1).
