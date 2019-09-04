Top 10/Class A Rec. PF-PA
1. Bellevue West 1-0 63-6
2. Millard South 1-0 53-7
3. Omaha Westside 1-0 35-0
4. Omaha Burke 1-0 16-14
5. Lincoln Southeast 0-1 14-16
6. Elkhorn South 1-0 34-7
7. Millard West 1-0 30-0
8. Grand Island 1-0 32-31
9. Omaha Creighton Prep 1-0 24-21
10. Omaha North 0-1 21-24
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 1-0 49-28
2. Scottsbluff 1-0 42-21
3. Norris 1-0 26-21
4. Blair 1-0 21-14
5. Omaha Roncalli 1-0 42-7
6. Waverly 1-0 28-7
7. York 1-0 30-9
8. Grand Island Northwest 1-0 43-0
9. Hastings 1-0 30-7
10. McCook 0-1 7-30
Class C-1
1. Wahoo 1-0 47-0
2. Pierce 1-0 35-14
3. Adams Central 1-0 24-8
4. Aurora 0-1 8-24
5. Ashland-Greenwood 1-0 37-14
6. Ord 1-0 28-0
7. Wahoo Neumann 1-0 42-14
8. Gothenburg 1-0 27-6
9. Columbus Lakeview 1-0 55-6
10. Ogallala 1-0 48-7
Class C-2
1. BRLD 1-0 38-20
2. St. Paul 1-0 34-13
3. David City Aquinas 0-1 19-27
4. Norfolk Catholic 0-1 14-35
5. Sutton 1-0 17-7
6. Fremont Bergan 1-0 16-15
7. Oakland-Craig 1-0 28-0
8. Centennial 1-0 48-7
9. Hartington CC 0-1 20-38
10. Shelby-Rising City 1-0 7-3
Eight Man-1
1. Norfolk Lutheran 0-0 0-0
2. Burwell 1-0 42-0
3. Howells-Dodge 1-0 42-14
4. Wakefield 1-0 28-22
5. Dundy County-Stratton 1-0 56-8
6. Osceola/High Plains 1-0 50-48
7. Creighton 0-1 22-28
8. Nebraska Christian 1-0 44-12
9. East Butler 1-0 30-20
10. Elmwood-Murdock 1-0 74-42
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis 0-0 0-0
2. Falls City Sacred Heart 1-0 56-18
3. Lawrence-Nelson 0-0 0-0
4. Bloomfield 1-0 56-0
5. Kenesaw 0-0 0-0
6. Garden County 1-0 62-20
7. Central Valley 1-0 58-20
8. Twin Loup 1-0 44-22
9. Blue Hill 1-0 46-8
10. Osmond 1-0 38-8
Six Man
1. Harvard 1-0 62-26
2. McCool Junction 1-0 1-0
3. Cody-Kilgore 1-0 54-12
4. Humphrey/LHF 1-0 71-0
5. Spalding Academy 0-1 26-62
6. Creek Valley 1-0 58-40
7. Sterling 1-0 50-6
8. Wilcox-Hildreth 1-0 34-20
9. Sioux County 1-0 45-6
10. Dorchester 1-0 62-13
