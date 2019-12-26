Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, Dec. 24
Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 24.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 7-0, 1
2. Fremont, 8-1, 3
3. Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 7
4. Lincoln East, 6-0, 4
5. Crete, 6-0, 5
6. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 2
7. Omaha Westside, 7-2, 8
8. Grand Island Northwest, 5-1, 9
9. Lincoln Christian, 7-0, 10
10. Lincoln High, 4-2, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 7-0, 1
2. Fremont, 8-1, 3
3. Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 6
4. Lincoln East, 6-0, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 2
6. Omaha Westside, 7-2, 7
7. Lincoln High, 4-2, 9
8. Millard North, 4-2, 5
9. Omaha Burke, 4-2, NR
10. Lincoln Northeast, 4-2, 10
CLASS B
1. Crete, 6-0, 1
2. Grand Island Northwest, 5-1, 2
3. York, 6-0, 5
4. Omaha Gross, 5-1, NR
5. Platteview, 5-1, 8
6. Bennington, 5-1, 9
7. Beatrice, 4-1, NR
8. Omaha Mercy, 4-2, NR
9. Blair, 5-2, NR
10. Scottsbluff, 5-3, NR
CLASS C-1
1. Lincoln Christian, 7-0, 1
2. North Bend, 6-0, 2
3. Chadron, 8-0, 9
4. Ogallala, 7-0, NR
5. Kearney Catholic, 5-0, NR
6. Gothenburg, 6-0, NR
7. Syracuse, 6-0, NR
8. St. Paul, 6-1, 8
9. Broken Bow, 5-1, 4
10. Battle Creek, 5-1, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-0, 1
2. Superior, 6-0, 3
3. Oakland-Craig, 8-0, 9
4. Fillmore Central, 6-1, 4
5. West Point GACC, 6-1, NR
6. Crofton, 6-1, 2
7. BRLD, 7-0, 6
8. Ponca, 7-0, 7
9. Centennial, 5-1, 8
10. Summerland, 6-1, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 7-0, 1
2. CWC, 5-0, 2
3. Weeping Water, 7-0, 3
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7-0, 6
5. Fremont Bergan, 5-2, 4
6. Johnson-Brock, 5-0, NR
7. Diller-Odell, 5-1, 5
8. Dundy County-Stratton, 7-0, 7
9. South Platte, 6-0, NR
10. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 4-3, 9
CLASS D-2
1. Mullen, 7-0, 6
2. Lawrence-Nelson, 5-0, 5
3. Wynot, 6-1, 1
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 4-1, 3
5. Bertrand, 4-1, NR
6. BDS, 4-2, 2
7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 4
8. Silver Lake, 5-0, 8
9. Sterling, 4-2, 7
10. Exeter-Milligan, 7-1, 10
