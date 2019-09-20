Top 10 Rec. Prv.
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 20-0 1
2. Elkhorn 15-3 2
3. Omaha Marian 8-4 7
4. Gretna 15-5 3
5. Millard West 14-5 4
6. Lincoln Southwest 15-4 5
7. Lincoln North Star 15-4 6
8. Millard South 12-4 8
9. Elkhorn South 12-9 NR
10. Bellevue East 7-9 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 13-2 1
2. Crete 17-0 2
3. Hastings 15-3 3
4. Beatrice 18-2 4
5. Norris 11-2 5
6. Omaha Gross 11-6 6
7. Bennington 12-7 9
8. Wayne 16-3 10
9. Waverly 9-7 8
10. Grand Island NW 9-5 NR
Class C
1. Fairbury 14-3 1
2. Centennial 12-6 3
3. West Point GACC 15-0 4
4. Cozad 15-3 5
5. Arlington 9-5 2
6. Malcolm 10-4 6
7. Milford 9-4 7
8. Hastings St. Cecilia 13-5 8
9. Freeman 15-5 NR
10. Wahoo Neumann 12-6 NR
