Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 29-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 25-2 2
3. Beatrice 27-4 3
4. Elkhorn 24-3 5
5. Omaha Marian 18-5 6
6. Crete 27-3 4
7. Waverly 19-10 7
8. Wayne 28-3 9
9. Norris 18-7 8
10. Millard South 21-7 10
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 29-0 1
2. Elkhorn 24-3 2
3. Omaha Marian 18-5 3
4. Millard South 21-7 4
5. Gretna 21-8 5
6. Lincoln Southwest 24-8 6
7. Lincoln North Star 25-9 7
8. Millard West 17-9 8
9. Elkhorn South 17-14 9
10. Millard North 17-13 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 25-2 1
2. Beatrice 27-4 2
3. Crete 27-3 3
4. Waverly 19-10 4
5. Wayne 28-3 6
6. Norris 18-7 5
7. Hastings 26-7 10
8. Omaha Gross 19-7 7
9. Seward 18-12 9
10. Adams Central 19-12 NR
Class C
1. Fairbury 21-4 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia 22-7 2
3. West Point GACC 22-3 3
4. Milford 17-7 4
5. Cozad 20-6 5
6. Arlington 18-6 6
7. Kearney Catholic 20-5 7
8. Centennial 22-9 8
9. Auburn 18-6 10
10. Wahoo Neumann 15-9 NR
