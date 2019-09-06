Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 5.
Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 7-1 5
3. Elkhorn 7-2 2
4. Lincoln North Star 9-3 4
5. Omaha Skutt 7-1 3
6. Beatrice 9-1 8
7. Gretna 8-2 7
8. Omaha Marian 3-2 10
9. Millard West 7-3 NR
10. Crete 6-0 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1
2. Lincoln Southwest 7-1 4
3. Elkhorn 7-2 2
4. Lincoln North Star 9-3 3
5. Gretna 8-2 6
6. Omaha Marian 3-2 8
7. Millard West 7-3 9
8. Millard South 4-2 5
9. Elkhorn South 6-4 7
10. Millard North 4-6 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 7-1 1
2. Beatrice 9-1 2
3. Crete 6-0 4
4. Norris 7-2 5
5. Hastings 4-2 3
6. Omaha Gross 7-3 7
7. Seward 8-2 10
8. Waverly 5-4 NR
9. Bennington 8-4 8
10. Wayne 7-3 6
Class C
1. Fairbury 7-3 1
2. Arlington 6-3 2
3. Milford 6-0 3
4. Hastings St. Cecilia 7-1 4
5. Centennial 6-3 5
6. Cozad 8-1 7
7. West Point GACC 8-0 8
8. Tekamah-Herman 6-3 NR
9. Wahoo Neumann 6-4 6
10. Auburn 3-2 10
