This bang-bang play at third base went in favor of the Fairbury Jeffs as Jamie Mans is ruled safe after going from first to third on a bunt. Making the tag on Mans is York junior pitcher Meaghan Rowe Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex.

 New-Times/Ken Kush

Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 5.

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 7-1 5

3. Elkhorn 7-2 2

4. Lincoln North Star 9-3 4

5. Omaha Skutt 7-1 3

6. Beatrice 9-1 8

7. Gretna 8-2 7

8. Omaha Marian 3-2 10

9. Millard West 7-3 NR

10. Crete 6-0 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1

2. Lincoln Southwest 7-1 4

3. Elkhorn 7-2 2

4. Lincoln North Star 9-3 3

5. Gretna 8-2 6

6. Omaha Marian 3-2 8

7. Millard West 7-3 9

8. Millard South 4-2 5

9. Elkhorn South 6-4 7

10. Millard North 4-6 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 7-1 1

2. Beatrice 9-1 2

3. Crete 6-0 4

4. Norris 7-2 5

5. Hastings 4-2 3

6. Omaha Gross 7-3 7

7. Seward 8-2 10

8. Waverly 5-4 NR

9. Bennington 8-4 8

10. Wayne 7-3 6

Class C

1. Fairbury 7-3 1

2. Arlington 6-3 2

3. Milford 6-0 3

4. Hastings St. Cecilia 7-1 4

5. Centennial 6-3 5

6. Cozad 8-1 7

7. West Point GACC 8-0 8

8. Tekamah-Herman 6-3 NR

9. Wahoo Neumann 6-4 6

10. Auburn 3-2 10

