Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 11-2 5
3. Elkhorn 11-2 3
4. Gretna 12-3 7
5. Millard West 11-4 9
6. Crete 10-0 10
7. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2
8. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4
9. Hastings 11-3 NR
10. Omaha Marian 5-3 8
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1
2. Elkhorn 11-2 3
3. Gretna 12-3 5
4. Millard West 11-4 7
5. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2
6. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4
7. Omaha Marian 5-3 6
8. Millard South 10-2 8
9. Millard North 8-7 10
10. Omaha Burke 8-7 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 11-2 1
2. Crete 10-0 3
3. Hastings 11-3 5
4. Beatrice 14-2 2
5. Norris 9-2 4
6. Omaha Gross 7-5 6
7. Seward 8-3 7
8. Waverly 8-5 8
9. Bennington 9-5 9
10. Wayne 9-3 10
Class C
1. Fairbury 11-3 1
2. Arlington 9-3 2
3. Centennial 11-4 5
4. West Point GACC 9-0 7
5. Cozad 10-3 6
6. Malcolm 6-3 NR
7. Milford 9-2 3
8. Hastings St. Cecilia 9-4 4
9. Logan View/S-S 8-2 NR
10. Tekamah-Herman 7-5 8
