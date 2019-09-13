Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn

Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn makes solid contact and drives the ball to the outfield in last Saturday’s game against the Fairbury Jeffs in Fairbury. Hartshorn hit her third home run of the year in the second game of Tuesday night’s triangular in Utica.

 YNT File Photo

Top 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 11-2 5

3. Elkhorn 11-2 3

4. Gretna 12-3 7

5. Millard West 11-4 9

6. Crete 10-0 10

7. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2

8. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4

9. Hastings 11-3 NR

10. Omaha Marian 5-3 8

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 15-0 1

2. Elkhorn 11-2 3

3. Gretna 12-3 5

4. Millard West 11-4 7

5. Lincoln Southwest 9-4 2

6. Lincoln North Star 11-4 4

7. Omaha Marian 5-3 6

8. Millard South 10-2 8

9. Millard North 8-7 10

10. Omaha Burke 8-7 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 11-2 1

2. Crete 10-0 3

3. Hastings 11-3 5

4. Beatrice 14-2 2

5. Norris 9-2 4

6. Omaha Gross 7-5 6

7. Seward 8-3 7

8. Waverly 8-5 8

9. Bennington 9-5 9

10. Wayne 9-3 10

Class C

1. Fairbury 11-3 1

2. Arlington 9-3 2

3. Centennial 11-4 5

4. West Point GACC 9-0 7

5. Cozad 10-3 6

6. Malcolm 6-3 NR

7. Milford 9-2 3

8. Hastings St. Cecilia 9-4 4

9. Logan View/S-S 8-2 NR

10. Tekamah-Herman 7-5 8

