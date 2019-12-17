NEW ULM, Minn. – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team went 0-2 during a two-game stretch at the Martin Luther College Tip-Off Tournament in New Ulm, Minn., last week.

The Knights lost to Great Plains Lutheran (Watertown, S.D.) 63-54 and to Northland Lutheran (Mosinee, Wisc.) 58-39. The Knights will be back in Waco on Tuesday to host the Giltner Hornets (1-2).

Great Plains Lutheran 63,

Nebraska Lutheran 54

Senior guard Zach Richert scored 25 points for the Knights and went 12 of 28 from the floor while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out six assists. Trey Richert, a freshman, chipped in with nine points while senior Sam Otte had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Northland Lutheran 58,

Nebraska Lutheran 39

Nate Helwig led the Knights’ scoring with 12 points while Zach Richert had 10.

Brian Seaberg grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with six assists.

