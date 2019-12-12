WACO – In its season opener last Saturday, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team beat the Meridian Mustangs by 59 points, 75-16.
In their second game on Tuesday night, the Knights defended their home court again, this time with a 48-point win against St. Edward.
The game was never in question. Lutheran led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter and 34-13 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Knights shut out St. Edward 18-0 to push their lead to 52-13.
Eleven players found the scoring column for Lutheran. They were led by senior guard Zach Richert, who had a game-high 14 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior Nate Helwig wasn’t too far off from a double-double, and a triple-double at that, with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Drake Tharp chipped in with eight points while Trey Richert added six. Four others – Jin Zhang, Brian Seaberg, Alex Endorf and Sam Otte – all scored five points. Otte took the defense’s only charge.
Lutheran (2-0) will host Giltner (1-1) on Tuesday in Waco.
