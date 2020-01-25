LINCOLN – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team was in a close battle with the College View Academy Eagles Thursday night on the road in Lincoln.
But it was a battle the Knights ultimately didn’t win as the Eagles defended their home court with a 61-58 victory.
Lutheran trailed 37-29 at halftime, but came back strong in the third and outscored College View 11-5 in the third, which cut its deficit to just 42-40 heading into the fourth.
The Eagles, however, came out on the winning end in the back-and-forth, high-scoring fourth.
With the loss, Lutheran drops to 5-6 and will head into Crossroads Conference tournament action Saturday in York. The Knight are the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Dorchester at 1 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
