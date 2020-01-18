POLK – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night in Polk with a 41-26 win against the High Plains Storm.
Lutheran is now 4-4 on the season and is scheduled to host Shelby-Rising City on Saturday. High Plains drops to 2-8. The Storm’s game at Dorchester on Friday night was postponed due to weather. High Plains is scheduled to host Heartland (8-3) on Tuesday night.
