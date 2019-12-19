Richert

Nebraska Lutheran’s Zach Richert, pictured here at last year’s Crossroads Conference tournament in York, led the Knights with 11 points and six rebounds in the win over Giltner Tuesday night.

 News-Times file photo

WACO – Behind 11 points and six rebounds from Zach Richert, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 45-31 win over the Giltner Hornets on Tuesday.

Lutheran was able to grab a 14-10 lead after the first eight minutes, then outscored Giltner 13-5 in the second quarter to take a 27-15 advantage into halftime. The Hornets never made a meaningful dent into their deficit and was outscored 18-16 by the Knights in the second half.

Brian Seaberg was Lutheran’s second-leading scorer and top shot blocker with nine points and five swats while Sam Otte chipped in with eight points to go along with six rebounds. Nate Helwig scored six points with eight rebounds and five assists.

Lutheran will travel to Exeter on Thursday night to play Exeter-Milligan (2-3).

