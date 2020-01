Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AROUND ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM OSCEOLA TO RED CLOUD NEBRASKA, TO OSBORNE KANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. IN ADDITION, SUB-FREEZING SURFACE TEMPERATURES MAY COMBINE WITH FOG TO CAUSE SLICK SPOTS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITY WILL VARY SOMEWHAT TONIGHT, AND DENSE FOG IS UNLIKELY TO PERSIST THE ENTIRE TIME THAT THE ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT. AS DRIER AIR MOVES IN FROM THE WEST OVERNIGHT, ANY DENSE FOG WILL GRADUALLY DISSIPATE FROM WEST-TO- EAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&