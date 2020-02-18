HARVARD – The regular season came to an end on Saturday night for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights with a 50-43 loss at Harvard.
The defeat drops the Knights to 6-13 on the season while the win ups the Harvard Cardinals’ record to 5-14 as both teams head to the subdistricts this week.
The Knights took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, but wound up being outscored 16-9 in the second and trailed 27-26
Both teams put up eight points in the third quarter and the Cardinals outscored the Lutheran girls 15-9 over the final eight minutes to earn the eight-point win.
No scoring was available for Nebraska Lutheran, which will be the No. 2 seed at the D2-3 in Utica at Centennial Public School. The Knights will play No. 2 seed Dorchester at 7:45 p.m. tonight.
Harvard was led in scoring by Aimee Whetstone-Jones with 14, Ellie Fields added 10 and Alyssa Julich with eight.
