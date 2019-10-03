Nebraska Lutheran volleyball

Nebraska Lutheran’s Amy Richert eyes the ball on an attack during her team’s match with East Butler at the Cross County Invite in Stromsburg.

DAYKIN – After three wins at its own tournament last Saturday in Waco, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights volleyball team ran into a tough squad in the Class D-1 No. 9-rated Meridian Mustangs on Tuesday night in Daykin.

Meridian won the match 3-0 behind scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-14. No statistics were available for Nebraska Lutheran, which dropped to 7-13. The Knights will travel to Milligan on Tuesday to play Exeter-Milligan (6-9).

