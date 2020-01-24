LINCOLN – After a win over a tough Hampton squad on Tuesday night, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team kept the momentum going on Thursday as it went to Lincoln and left with a 39-34 win over the College View Academy Eagles.
Senior guard Amy Richert once again led the Knights in the scoring column, this time with 14 points. Freshman Jasmine Malchow was right behind her with 11 points.
Lutheran controlled the game from the start and outscored College View 14-8 after the first quarter. The Eagles kept it close in the second, but the Knights were able to take a 27-19 edge into the half.
It was a low-scoring second half – neither team scored double figures in the final two quarters – but Lutheran’s defense was able to keep College View in check to seal the win.
Sophia Helwig chipped in with five points for Lutheran while Brooke Douglas added four and Amara Corwin three. Lily Otte scored two.
Lutheran is headed to the Crossroads Conference tournament in York next. The Knights are the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 Dorchester on Saturday at 4 p.m. at York Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.