MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls basketball team broke away from an 11-all tie after the first quarter and went on to a 59-35 win in Crossroads Conference regular season action on Friday night in McCool Junction.
The Knights’ improved to 5-10 as they outscored the hosts 13-5 in the second quarter and 35-19 in the second half.
McCool Junction was led by junior Olivia Johnson with 15 points and fellow junior Ashley Schulz with eight. The Mustangs were 14 of 47 from the field, which included 2 of 6 on 3-point attempts. McCool just 5 of 16 at the free-throw line.
No scoring or game stats were available for Nebraska Lutheran.
McCool Junction is at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night while the Knights will host Nebraska Christian in Waco.
Nebraska Lutheran (5-10) 11 13 14 21 – 59
McCool Junction (4-12) 11 5 11 8 – 35
