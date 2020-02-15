WACO – With just one sports season left on her high school schedule, Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert made her decision as to which college to attend in order to continue both her academic and sports career once her high school days are behind her.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the three-sport athlete signed her letter of intent to attend Concordia University in Seward where she will join the women’s track and field team as a multi-sports athlete.
Richert has excelled in volleyball, basketball and track throughout her high school career, but narrowed it down to track and field and Concordia University.
“I visited Concordia, Doane and Midland and I received offers from all three of those schools. I went back to Seward because I previously visited Concordia last year. I wasn’t completely sure where I wanted to go so I went back again this year,” Richert said. “I just knew when I went back and walked into Concordia that this was the place for me and that is where I wanted to be with the Christian atmosphere and all. The people there and the coaching I just felt this was the best place for me.”
Her numbers on the volleyball court were among the team leaders and she is currently leading the York News-Times’ area charts in scoring on the basketball court with a 14.5-per-game average.
She excels on the track and in field events, and something she did two years ago put her on the Concordia University track and field radar.
“Amy caught our attention two years ago when she hit a five feet, five inches in the high jump and she has been a consistent five-foot jumper since,” Bulldogs head track coach Matt Beisel said. “Her hurdles have also taken off with a third place at state last year as a junior in the 300 hurdles, which is right now one of her strongest events. I pay real close attention to the kids in Nebraska in track and field and I try to follow them when I see them performing well and if there is an interest.”
During her junior season Richert cleared a season best 5-2 in the high jump and her time of 47.33 seconds in the 300 hurdles at the Class D state meet in Omaha earned her a third place finish and the best time overall among the YNT coverage area athletes. She was also third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.37.
“I definitely want to get back to 5-5 in the high jump and I would really love to break the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles record this year,” Richert added.
Beisel, who has the No. 2-rated women’s track and field team at Concordia, sees big things for Richert as a multi-sports athlete.
“As a hurdler and a high jumper we want to develop that, but we also bring up that if you are a good high jumper and hurdler, those are two of the biggest scoring events for women in the heptathlon and pentathlon, so we asked her if she wanted to give it a shot in the multi’s group,” Beisel said. “She will do that and compete in her main events as well. We feel that she could be potentially national level in multi and we will see where she goes with the other stuff. She should be all-conference in multiple events next year and the GPAC is a very tough conference. I think she has a good shot at hitting the minimum mark as a freshman to get into the multi events.”
As far as her education goes, Richert is still a little bit undecided.
“Probably business, but I am still not completely sure yet,” said Richert.
One thing for sure, however, is that Richert is all business on the track and in the field.
