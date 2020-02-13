WACO – After a 40-point loss on the road at McCool Junction last Friday, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights boys basketball team was hoping for a better effort Tuesday when it hosted the Nebraska Christian Eagles.
The Knights got what they wanted.
Lutheran defended its home court with a 60-58 win and improved to 8-9 on the season. The Knights will travel to Harvard (9-9) on Saturday.
Drake Tharp had the hot hand for Lutheran in the win. The senior guard scored 19 points and went 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
Zach Richert added 12 points while both Nate Helwig and Sam Otte chipped in with eight. Two players – Brian Seaberg and Trey Richert – scored five points while Trevor Hueske added three.
Seaberg had a team-best seven rebounds while Helwig stuffed the stat sheet with six boards and seven assists.
Otte was a thorn in the side of the Eagles defensively as he took two charges.
