BRUNING, Neb. – Behind 19 points and four 3s from junior guard Tyler Neville and 17 points from junior guard Owen McDonald, the McCool Junction Mustangs went to Bruning and knocked off the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles 56-40 on Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-9 Neville enjoyed a hot shooting night from behind the arc – he 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He also finished with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
While Neville was doing his damage from the outside, the 5-9 McDonald was efficient from inside the arc. He was 6 of 8 on 2-pointers and was one of the top playmakers as he dished out a team-best six assists while hauling down eight boards.
The Mustangs started the contest well and took control by grabbing a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. McCool never gave up its edge after that, going on to hold leads of 33-27 at halftime and 47-37 after the third.
“We came out and got the lead early and maintained it throughout the game,” McCool head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half of putting pressure on their shooters, and we did a nice job in our press as well.”
The Mustangs held on to that 10-point advantage they had at the start of the fourth and wound up holding BDS to just three points in the final eight minutes to seal the road victory.
“We’re very pleased with the win,” Weiss said.
Dana Hobbs chipped in with nine points while junior big man Kaden Kirkpatrick added six. Sophomore Chase Wilkinson and senior Cole Stahr added three and two points, respectively.
Hobbs, at only 5-8, still owned the glass and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, five of which were on the offensive end, while also dishing out four assists and taking McCool’s only charge on defense.
McCool improves to 8-3 and has now racked up five straight wins. BDS falls to 8-5.
The Mustangs are slated to travel to Osceola (8-5) on Thursday night before Crossroads Conference tournament action starts Saturday in York.
McCool is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 13 Meridian (0-14) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the York City Auditorium. Back on Jan. 10, the Mustangs beat Meridian handily, 62-19, at home.
