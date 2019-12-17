POLK – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season with a 52-3 win over the High Plains Storm Friday night in Polk.
McCool was led by Tyler Neville, who had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Mustangs racked up 22 steals on the night – Chase Wilkinson led everyone in that department with five.
McCool held a 22-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter and 40-2 at halftime.
The Mustangs will host Heartland Lutheran (1-2) on Tuesday. High Plains (0-3) will travel to Central City to play Nebraska Christian (2-1) on Tuesday.
