York College’s Freeman Center

York College’s Freeman Center is in the process of installing new bleachers that will be ready in time for the first Panthers’ volleyball match on Sept. 4.

The “Freeman Bleacher Challenge” was a fundraising campaign the college used to raise the $150,000 needed for the project, and that was benefitted greatly by an anonymous alumni couple that offered a matching gift up to $55,000 to encourage other alumni to give.
York College’s Freeman Center

Recommended for you