UTICA – For Rob Johansen’s 16th year of coaching track at Centennial, he would have had some talented pieces to work with.
After successful football and basketball campaigns – the football team impressed with a playoff appearance this past fall after losing a substantial amount of starters from the previous year, while the basketball team made the state tournament for the third time in four seasons – the Broncos’ track team was set to have a solid group, too.
“Those boys will be in leadership roles for the team,” Johansen said. “We’ll have some gaps to fill in some events that have been solid of us in the past.”
But last Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
If Centennial does get to compete this spring, Johansen has seven returning athletes with state-meet experience. That group is led by Davon Brees, who transferred from Seward for his senior season.
As a junior last year for Seward, Brees finished Class B runner-up in both the 100- and 200-meter dash, clocking in at 10.87 and 22.23 seconds, respectively. Brees was a 1,000-yard rusher and the top tackler on the football team, too.
Along with Brees as a state-meet placer is junior Cooper Gierhan, who was sixth at the Class C state meet last year with a clear of 13 feet, 8 inches.
Senior Joel Bargen and sophomore Gavin Dutton-Mofford are returning members of the Broncos’ 3200-meter relay, which placed 11th last year at state with a time of 8 minutes, 32.55 seconds. The relay will need to replace two starters in now-graduated Chris Medow and Jackson Hirschfeld.
Ryan Payne may be a candidate for that 3200 relay. The junior qualified for state last year in the 3200 and took 22nd in 10:49.81.
The two other returning athletes that will be leaned on as consistent scorers are senior thrower Justin Slawnyk and junior hurdler Will Saunders.
Slawnyk qualified for state in the shot put and placed 17th with a toss of 44-1. Saunders didn’t qualify for the state finals in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 16.13 seconds, but he has the fastest 110 time in the York News-Times’ coverage area with a 15.94. He has the second-fastest 300 hurdle time, too, at 44.56.
“We need to fill some gaps in events. Long jump and triple jump are wide open for us – it gives a chance for younger kids to compete at the varsity level,” Johansen said. “Those kids that only had one or two events will likely get a heavier load.”
Senior Caleb Horne will likely compete in the 400 while juniors Gage Balltrip will be a distance runner, Sam Tomes a pole vaulter, Carson Richters a sprinter and Rayshun Foreman a sprinter and jumper.
Sophomore Jake Bargen will handle high jumping duties – he nearly qualified for state in that event last year – while fellow sophomore Jayden Hartshorn will be a thrower and Dominick Reyes, another sophomore, a distance runner.
“Depth is a concern. We’ll see if our underclassmen can pick up some points for us,” Johansen said. “They will get a chance to compete after graduating a large group of seniors. Mid-distance numbers are thin.”
With the talented group of returners, Centennial should yet again compete for a Southern Nebraska Conference championship. The Bronco boys were runner-up the past two years.
“Sutton is the SNC champ and will be tough to knock off,” Johansen said. “They have a lot of team depth and great athletes. Districts are just as tough. David City Aquinas, Wahoo Bishop Neumann, Malcolm – those are good track schools.”
Assistant coaches for Centennial this season include Carson Farr, Jake Polk, Leah Pankoke and Curtis Saunders.
