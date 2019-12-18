Rankings 12/16/19
1 Omaha Skutt
2 Hastings
3 Arlington
4 Northwest
5 Bennington
T6 Beatrice
T6 Gering
8 Waverly
9 York
10 Ralston
York Wrestlers
120
1 Drew Arnold Beatrice Jr
2 Paul Ruff Gering Jr
3 Ty Rainforth O’Neill So
4 Thomas Ivey York Jr
5 Ean Bailey Lexington Sr
6 Malachi Bordovsky Wahoo So
7 Reid Stracke Nebraska City Jr
8 Michael Mass Ralston So
126
1 Dyson Kunz Central City Jr
2 Reece Jaqua Wayne Jr
3 Shawn Buchanan Crete Sr
4 Landon Templar Blair So
5 Kaleb Eliker York Jr
6 Trae Greve Waverly Jr
7 Landon Weidner Hastings Fr
8 Caden Corcoran Ralston So
170
1 Evan Canoyer Waverly Jr
2 Cooper Hancock Wahoo Jr
3 Kobe Lyons York Jr
4 Brett Tinker Pierce Sr
5 Dylan White Crete Sr
6 Brock Skinner Ogallala Sr
7 Reid Korth Wayne Jr
8 Brody Nelson Beatrice Jr
220
1 Grady Griess Northwest Sr
2 Garrett Menke Bennington Sr
3 Dylan Meyer Norris Jr
4 Brayan Rodriguez York Sr
5 Jacob Ludwig Ashland-Greenwood Sr
6 Dylan Kuehler Pierce Sr
7 Isaiah Beye Chadron Sr
8 Austin Rollman Lakeview Sr
285
1 Trevor Brown Waverly So
2 Remington Gay Arlington Sr
3 David Hernandez Ralston Jr
4 Brady Soukup Blair Sr
5 Terrance Heyes York Jr
6 Tavion Leatherdale Wayne Jr
7 Josh Callejas Hastings Sr
8 Jaden Nolte Falls City So
