HEBRON – The Wilber-Clatonia boys and Thayer Central Titan girls cross country teams both captured team titles at the Randall Smith Invite held in Hebron on Thursday.
The Fillmore Central boys finished second to the Wolverines, while the Centennial boys were fifth and the McCool Junction boys ninth overall.
Of three local teams competing in the girls race, neither Centennial, Fillmore Central nor McCool Junction had enough runners to post a score.
Several of the McCool Junction Mustangs will be traveling to Lawrence, Kansas this weekend for the Rim Rock XC Invite, so they did not compete on Thursday.
Fillmore Central was led by Garrett Nichols, who took second place overall with a time of 17 minutes, 36.04 seconds, just five seconds off the winning pace set by Wilber-Clatonia’s Tommy Locken.
Bringing home a ninth-place finish was Conner Nun with a time of 18:20.07 and in 14th was Isaiah Lauby (18:50.15). Rounding out the Panthers’ scoring was Travis Meyer (23rd, 19:19).
Centennial’s top four included Gaven Schernikau (10th, 18:24.51), Clinton Turnbull (18th, 19:05.21), Dominick Reyes (33rd, 20:46.23) and Rayshun Foreman (37th, 20:55.93).
McCool Junction was led by Garrett Hansen (53rd, 22:33.41), Caleb Weisheit (57th, 24:16.08), Devon Lemonde (60th, 28:32.57) and Bryan Schwartz (61st, 28:50.04).
On the girls side, Centennial’s Madison Brandenburgh finished in sixth place with a time of 22:21.87 and Fillmore Central’s Teneal Barbur ran ninth with her time of 22:54.4.
McCool Junction’s Sara Vodicka also picked up a medal with a 12th place effort in a time of 23:24.9.
Rounding out the Panthers’ runners was Aiyana Rhoten (17th, 23:43.04).
Centennial’s Jayden Foreman was 36th with a clocking of 31:37.03, while the Broncos’ Allison Sheaffer was unable to finish the race.
Along with Vodicka, Aurora Tomes was 25th (25:07.74), while Amara Tunggawedi did not finish the race.
“The highlight of our day was the performance of Sarah Vodicka. She earned her first-ever varsity medal and ran the best race she has run to this point,” McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood said. “She moved up from 29th to 12th from early on in the race to the finish. All season we have been talking about how we really need a fourth girl to develop to make our team stronger. Sarah took a huge step forward to helping us do that today. Her time was a career best by 50.2 seconds and a course best by 4:34.6.
“Overall it was a really good day for our runners,” Underwood added. “I am very excited about how Sarah competed today. The rest of our squad is excited to get down to Lawrence, Kansas and compete at Rim Rock on Saturday.”
