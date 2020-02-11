DAVID CITY – The Cross County Cougars boys basketball team improved to 15-6 on Monday night after a 56-36 win on the road over the David City Scouts in a rescheduled game from Jan. 17.
Cory Hollinger, the Cougars’ 6-foot-5 post, continued his strong play this season and nearly recorded a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass.
Cross County took control right away, leading 15-8 after the first quarter. The Cougar offense added 13 points in the second while the defense held the Scouts to just seven to give Cross County a 28-15 lead at the break.
Cross County’s defense never let David City get anything going in the second half. The Cougars outscored the hosts 28-21 to seal the win. The Scouts dropped to 2-16.
Cross County has now won nine straight games. But the Cougars are right in the middle of a grueling stretch where they’ll play four games in seven days, three of which are on the road.
The Cougars will travel to Brainard tonight to play East Butler (12-5) before hosting Class D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan (12-8) on Friday in Stromsburg.
