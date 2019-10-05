DESHLER – Behind 11 touchdowns and 549 total yards, the McCool Junction Mustangs football team blasted the Deshler Dragons, 85-8, under the Thursday night lights in Deshler.
McCool, No. 2 in the latest Omaha World-Herald Six Man ratings, stays undefeated at 6-0. The Mustangs host Lewiston (0-4) next Friday.
The game was never in doubt for the Mustangs, who raced to a 32-0 lead after the first quarter and a 64-0 advantage at halftime.
McCool rushed for 344 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 115 and two scores. Senior Dana Hobbs racked up 233 total yards and scored six touchdowns; two rushing, two passing, one off a pick-six and one on a punt return.
Junior Owen McDonald found the end zone four times as he rushed for two and caught two more. Freshman Doniphan Tritt led the team with 123 rushing yards and three scores on only six carries.
Hobbs also led the defense with 10 tackles while junior Kaden Kirkpatrick had seven. Both junior Brad Lewis and sophomore Chase Wilkinson recorded five stops.
